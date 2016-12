The Canadiens recalled Johnston from AHL St. John's on Tuesday.

Andrei Markov (groin) has already been ruled out of Montreal's next three games, so Johnston will round out the Habs' depth at defense while the Russian defender is in recovery mode. Johnston has seven points (one goal, six assists) in 23 games with AHL St. John's this season, and will likely return to the minors as soon as Markov is fit to play.