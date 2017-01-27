Johnston was sent to AHL St. John's on Thursday, Eric Engels of Rogers Sportsnet reports.

The blueliner hasn't suited up in the last nine games, and in his seven games on the ice, he hasn't registered a point and only one hit, making him a fantasy non-factor. With the All-Star break coming up, it's possible that the Canadiens plan to send him down to get some work, and then call him back up before Tuesday's game, but time will tell if that's their plan or not.