Walford was drafted 68th overall by the Canadiens at the 2017 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
Walford has NHL size at 6-foot-2, but he needs to pack on some muscle to his 193-pound frame. His game smacks of responsible play -- he clears creases, stands his ground and separates forwards from the puck ... sometimes with a poke check and other times with a hard hit. Walford's mobility makes him a potential third-pairing stalwart, but his offensive game is limited. It's a nice low-risk pick by the Habs.
