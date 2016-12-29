Canadiens' Shea Weber: Avoids 15-game goalless stretch

Weber scored his first goal in 14 games during Wednesday's loss to Tampa Bay.

During the goalless skid, Weber had just two assists and 36 shots. No one expected him to maintain his torrid pace to start the year (eight goals and 17 points through 20 games), but the pendulum likely swung too far in this case. Weber is a low-end No. 1 defenseman for your virtual club, and you've likely just endured his worst offensive stretch of the campaign.