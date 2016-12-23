Canadiens' Shea Weber: Breaks drought Thursday

Weber had an assist to go with three shots, two hits and two blocks in 30:09 of ice time in Montreal's 4-2 loss to Minnesota.

Weber's point drought reached 10 games before he assisted on Max Pacioretty's short-handed goal in the first period. While his scoring has dropped off, Weber continues to provide value in the defense-centric categories like hits and blocked shots.

