Canadiens' Shea Weber: Breaks drought Thursday
Weber had an assist to go with three shots, two hits and two blocks in 30:09 of ice time in Montreal's 4-2 loss to Minnesota.
Weber's point drought reached 10 games before he assisted on Max Pacioretty's short-handed goal in the first period. While his scoring has dropped off, Weber continues to provide value in the defense-centric categories like hits and blocked shots.
More News
-
Canadiens' Shea Weber: Offense waning•
-
Canadiens' Shea Weber: Leading league in power-play production•
-
Canadiens' Shea Weber: Scores second goal in three games•
-
Canadiens' Shea Weber: Notches third game-winner•
-
Canadiens' Shea Weber: Buries Isles with late game-winner•
-
Canadiens' Shea Weber: Two more points in win over Flyers•