Canadiens' Shea Weber: Game-tying goal against former club Tuesday

Weber's third-period goal tied up Tuesday's game, sending it into overtime where the Canadiens finished off a 2-1 win over the Predators.

An emotional night for the former Predator, who was treated to a pre-game tribute and a warm reception, before his third-period heroics dashed the home crowd. Weber appears to be breaking out of a scoring slumber, having now registered points in four of the last six games following a 10-game hiatus from the scoresheet.