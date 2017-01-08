Canadiens' Shea Weber: Multi-point effort in Saturday's win
Weber assisted on two goals in Montreal's 5-3 win over Toronto on Saturday. He added six minutes in penalties, five shots on goal, four blocked shots and a hit in a team-high 26:14 of ice time.
Saturday's two-point effort was the second straight multi-point outing from Weber, who has emerged from a 10-game fallow period to post eight points in the last eight games. The 31-year-old rearguard has 26 points and a plus-17 rating over 40 games, and has been heavily influential in Montreal's ability to withstand a glut of injuries while maintaining the top spot in the Atlantic Division.
