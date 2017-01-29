Canadiens' Shea Weber: Picks up point in hardest shot event

Weber posted a speed of 102.8 mph in the NHL Hardest Shot event at the All-Star Skills Competition on Saturday.

It wasn't close to his 108.1 mph mark last season, or 108.5 mph mark in 2015, but it was good enough to post the highest speed for the third straight year. Zdeno Chara of the Bruins holds the NHL's record at 108.8 mph (2012).

