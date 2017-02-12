Canadiens' Shea Weber: Scores for first time since All-Star Break

Weber tallied a goal and five shots in 24:29 during a 4-2 defeat against the Blues on Saturday.

As he normally does, Weber led his team in ice time while also leading the Canadiens in shots. It was his first five-shot effort since Jan. 20 and first goal since Jan. 26. Weber has 13 goals and 32 points in 57 games this season. He's done much better in the plus/minus category in 2016-17, his first in Montreal, but right now, he's behind his 2015-16 pace in both goals and points.