Canadiens' Shea Weber: Scores game-winner Friday
Weber scored a power-play goal on five shots while blocking two shots and delivering two hits over 24:31 of ice time in Friday's 3-1 win over the Devils.
The third-period tally turned out to be the game-winner and snapped a four-game point-less streak for Weber, who leads Montreal with nine power-play goals this season. The workhorse defenseman's had a 10-game point-less streak this season, but apart from that, he's been a pretty consistent scorer from the back end.
