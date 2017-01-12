Canadiens' Shea Weber: Stuffs stat columns against Jets

Weber registered two assists (one on the power play) with three shots on net, four blocked shots and a plus-3 rating during Wednesday's win over Winnipeg.

After a little offensive lull (two assists through 14 games), Weber has nine points -- two goals -- through his past eight games, including three two-assist showings over his past four contests. When he's hitting the scoresheet regularly, the veteran defenseman is a fantasy monster because of his excellent production in the peripheral categories. For the campaign, Weber is up to 10 goals, 28 points and 103 shots with 26 PIM, 83 hits, 90 blocked shots and a plus-19 rating. A career year is within reach.