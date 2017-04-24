Canadiens' Shea Weber: Won't play in World Championship
Weber won't be playing for Team Canada in the World Championship next month, Arpon Basu of NHL.com reports.
In his first season with Montreal, Weber didn't quite hit his numbers from previous seasons, notching 42 points and 140 hits. That said, he's still one of the better offensive defenders in the league; expect him to provide serious fantasy value next season.
More News
-
Canadiens' Shea Weber: Starts playoffs with three points in five games•
-
Canadiens' Shea Weber: Ready for Rangers•
-
Canadiens' Shea Weber: Won't play final regular-season games•
-
Canadiens' Shea Weber: Ruled out of next two games•
-
Canadiens' Shea Weber: Won't play Monday•
-
Canadiens' Shea Weber: Nets 17th goal of season•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...