Canadiens' Shea Weber: Won't play in World Championship

Weber won't be playing for Team Canada in the World Championship next month, Arpon Basu of NHL.com reports.

In his first season with Montreal, Weber didn't quite hit his numbers from previous seasons, notching 42 points and 140 hits. That said, he's still one of the better offensive defenders in the league; expect him to provide serious fantasy value next season.

