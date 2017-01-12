Andrighetto scored a goal and assisted on another in Wednesday's 7-4 win over Winnipeg.

The Habs are starting to get some of their injured forwards back, but not enough to bump Andrighetto from the lineup. He's played all three games since his most recent call up and had a season-high 13:35 of ice time Wednesday. He'll continue to see good minutes on the third line, but his spot will be in jeopardy when you start hearing about the returns of Alex Galchenyuk (knee) and Andrew Shaw (concussion).