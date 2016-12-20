Andrighetto (upper body) will not suit up for Tuesday night's game against the Ducks, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

This will be the second consecutive absence for the Swiss national, with Chris Terry likely to continue taking his minutes on the fourth line. Andrighetto's next chance to suit up will be Thursday for a home date with the Wild.

