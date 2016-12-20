Andrighetto (upper body) practiced Monday, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Andrighetto was injured early in last Friday's game against San Jose, then missed Saturday's tilt in Washington. If he practiced Monday, we expect he'll play Tuesday against the Ducks. And with the number of injuries the Habs are experiencing at forward, Andrighetto could work his way into a top-nine role.

