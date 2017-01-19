Andrighetto scored a goal and registered two shots on net during Wednesday's loss to Pittsburgh.

The 23-year-old winger has been shuttling back and forth between Montreal and the AHL this season and Wednesday's game was just his 15th of the campaign. Andrighetto has flashed offensive upside, and with the Habs dealing with plenty of injuries, he appears set to see top-six looks. However, in most fantasy settings, you're likely better off taking a wait-and-see approach for now. At best, Andrighetto is worth looking at as a low-priced flier in daily contests.