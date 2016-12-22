Andrighetto was reassigned to AHL St. John's on Thursday.

Andrighetto missed the last two games due to an upper-body ailment, but his reassignment to the minors affords him the chance to fully round out his recovery and get back into playing shape. Though he shoots left, the burgeoning winger most recently played on the fourth-line right wing with the Canadiens. It's difficult to put too much stock in a guy who teeters about the organizational ranks, but Andrighetto does project well over the long haul as a skilled sniper who's averaging more than a point per game in the minors this campaign.