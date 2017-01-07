Andrighetto will be in the lineup for Saturday's game against Toronto, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports. He'll skate on a line with Tomas Plekanec and Artturi Lehkonen.

Nobody knows the route from St. John's to Montreal quite like Andrighetto, who's been summoned to Montreal five times already this season. This latest promotion comes after the Habs lost Paul Byron (upper body) and Brendan Gallagher (broken hand) to injury during Wednesday's win over Dallas. With Gallagher expected to be out eight weeks, Andrighetto's current stay in Montreal could last longer than his previous four. During his various stints with the big club going back to 2014, the 23-year-old has displayed offensive flashes, something Montreal desperately needs now while it copes with several injured forwards. Andrighetto will get plenty of ice time in a top-six role to prove himself.