Plekanec scored a shorthanded goal and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 5-1 dousing of the Flames.

He's been mostly the wrong kind of streaky lately, with a four-game point streak surrounded bit six- and five-game skids, the latter of which he ended with Tuesday's two points. Now 34 years old, the Czech pivot has seen his stats decline sharply, as he's on pace for his worst point total since his rookie year of 2005-06.