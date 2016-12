Plekanec scored a power-play goal in a 5-1 win over Anaheim on Tuesday.

Tuesday's game-winning goal was two kinds of rare events: Plekanec's third goal of the season and Montreal's second power-play goal in a span of 23 opportunities. A formerly reliable 20-goal scorer, Plekanec has just 17 over his past 114 games. After a brief flirtation on the Montreal's top line -- when he had four assists in a win over Colorado -- Plekanec is now centering the third trio between Brian Flynn and Artturi Lehkonen.