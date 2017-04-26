Plekanec will join the Czech Republic for the 2017 IIHF World Championship, Zdenek Matejovsky of Czech TV Nova reports.

Not only will Plekanec suit up for his country, he is expected to serve as the captain. The 34-year-old started the postseason off strong with three points in the opening three outings, but was held off the scoresheet for Games 4, 5, and 6. The center experienced a significant drop in production this past year as he managed just 28 points -- the lowest total of his career.

