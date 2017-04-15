Canadiens' Tomas Plekanec: Scores game-tying tally late in regulation
Plekanec scored with 18 seconds remaining in regulation to send Game 2 against the Rangers into overtime Friday. Montreal won in the extra frame to tie the series 1-1.
Plekanec also collected an assist in the contest, so it was a big game for the Montreal veteran. After posting just 10 goals and 28 points in the regular season, the Habs could use an offensive boost from Plekanec. He's likely still best viewed as a risky fantasy option at this point, though.
