Plekanec snapped an eight-game goal drought with Montreal's lone tally during Monday's loss to Washington.

It was just the fourth goal of the season for Plekanec, as even with multiple injuries up the middle for the Canadiens, he's failed to make much of a fantasy impact this year. Entering Monday's game, the 34-year-old pivot had started 57.8 percent of his shifts in the defensive zone, which certainly doesn't help, but he's also seen a significant decline in his shooting percentage the past two seasons (just 6.8 percent). There aren't many fantasy settings where you'll want to rely on Plekanec.