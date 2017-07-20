Veilleux agreed to terms on a one-year, two-way contract (AHL/ECHL) with the Canadiens on Thursday.

Veilleux spent the majority of the 2016-17 campaign with AHL St. John's, notching 16 points (six goals, 10 assists) in 53 games with the IceCaps. The 24-year-old winger will spend the majority of next season in the AHL, and he could even be sent to the ECHL if he struggles early on. This is purely an organizational depth signing by the Canadiens.