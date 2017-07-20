Canadiens' Yannick Veilleux: Inks one-year deal with Montreal
Veilleux agreed to terms on a one-year, two-way contract (AHL/ECHL) with the Canadiens on Thursday.
Veilleux spent the majority of the 2016-17 campaign with AHL St. John's, notching 16 points (six goals, 10 assists) in 53 games with the IceCaps. The 24-year-old winger will spend the majority of next season in the AHL, and he could even be sent to the ECHL if he struggles early on. This is purely an organizational depth signing by the Canadiens.
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...