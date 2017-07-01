Burmistrov signed a one-year, $900,000 contract with the Canucks on Saturday, TSN reports.

Flush with cap space, Canucks GM Jim Benning made Burmistrov his fifth signing of the day; he's also reeled in forward Sam Gagner, defensemen Patrick Wiercioch and Michael Del Zotto, and netminder Anders Nilsson. The rapid ascension of Mark Scheifele made Burmistrov expendable, so he was traded to Arizona last season and picked up 14 points (five goals, nine assists) in 26 games. Still, he's been on a downward spiral ever since recording career highs in goals (13), assists (15) and a plus-4 rating with Winnipeg in 2011-12.