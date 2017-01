Burrows (eye) practiced Tuesday and is expected to return to action for Wednesday's game against the Coyotes, per coach Willie Desjardins.

Burrows is expected to slot back into the Canucks' third line with Sven Baertschi and Bo Horvat. The 35-year-old isn't exactly a scoring maven and his limited ice time, both at even strength and on the power play, isn't likely to change that when he returns to his bottom-six role.