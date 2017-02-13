Burrows scored his ninth goal of the season and had an assist in Sunday's win over the Sabres.

Burrows also racked up two PIM and was a thorn in goaltender Robin Lehner's side all night long. The 35-year-old has put up back-to-back multi-point games after a rough stretch in which he went 12 consecutive games without appearing on the scoresheet. His 20 points and 49 PIM make him valuable in some deeper leagues, but he would gain value if he was dealt to a contender at the trade deadline.