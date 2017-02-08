Burrows racked up 10 PIM in Tuesday's loss to the Predators. He hasn't appeared on the scoresheet in 12 games.

The offense has disappeared for Burrows, who is sitting on seven goals and 16 points in 47 games. The veteran is skating on the third line, but doesn't play on the power play and is no longer relied on like he once was. Burrows' 45 PIM make him relevant in some very deep leagues, but he's declining and no longer producing consistently, so it's best to steer clear of him in fantasy.