Burrows will miss Monday's matchup with the Avalanche due to a scratch on his eye.

After back-to-back multipoint games in mid-December, Burrows has garnered a lone goal in his last seven outings. The winger is averaging 14:33 of ice time per night, but is used infrequently on the power play, which limits his opportunities to get on the scoresheet. Anton Rodin figures to slot into the lineup with Burrows sidelined.