Edler (finger) joined the Canucks for practice Tuesday, but remains without a set timeline to suit up.

Edler was expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks originally, which means his return to action could still be a week or two away. Additionally, the defenseman remains on injured reserve, meaning the Canucks would need to make a corresponding roster move in order to activate him. Vancouver should provide an update once the 30-year-old is cleared to return.