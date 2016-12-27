Canucks' Alexander Edler: Skates with team
Edler (finger) joined the Canucks for practice Tuesday, but remains without a set timeline to suit up.
Edler was expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks originally, which means his return to action could still be a week or two away. Additionally, the defenseman remains on injured reserve, meaning the Canucks would need to make a corresponding roster move in order to activate him. Vancouver should provide an update once the 30-year-old is cleared to return.
