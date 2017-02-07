Edler has managed just one assist in his last nine games.

It's been a rough year offensively for Edler, who has just one goal and nine points in 38 games on the season. He continues to be relied on heavily by Vancouver, as exemplified by the 27:20 of ice time he logged in Saturday's loss to the Wild. He no longer quaterbacks the top power-play unit and is no longer the 40-point-getter he once was. The 30-year-old remains a decent blueliner, but his minus-10 rating and lack of offense makes him avoidable in fantasy. Edler could catch fire at some point, but the Canucks appear to be trending downwards and Edler's best years are behind him, so it's probably smart to look elsewhere.