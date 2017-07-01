Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Acquired by Vancouver in free agency
Nilsson signed a two-year, $5 million contract with the Canucks on Saturday, TSN's Pierre LeBrun reports.
Knowing he'd be an unrestricted free agent, the Sabres dangled Nilsson as an unprotected option for Vegas in the expansion draft, but young forward William Carrier ended up being the player Buffalo lost to the new team. Now, Nilsson -- who enjoyed a career year in 2016-17 to the tune of a 10-10-4 record, 2.67 GAA and .923 save percentage -- gets scooped up by a Vancouver team that is expected to lose heady veteran Ryan Miller to free agency. Nilsson will compete with Jacob Markstrom (knee) for the No. 1 goalie job in Vancouver, but the latter probably has the upper hand after spending parts of the last four seasons with the Canadian club.
