Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Acquired by Vancouver in free agency

Nilsson signed a two-year, $5 million contract with the Canucks on Saturday, TSN's Pierre LeBrun reports.

Knowing he'd be an unrestricted free agent, the Sabres dangled Nilsson as an unprotected option for Vegas in the expansion draft, but young forward William Carrier ended up being the player Buffalo lost to the new team. Now, Nilsson -- who enjoyed a career year in 2016-17 to the tune of a 10-10-4 record, 2.67 GAA and .923 save percentage -- gets scooped up by a Vancouver team that is expected to lose heady veteran Ryan Miller to free agency. Nilsson will compete with Jacob Markstrom (knee) for the No. 1 goalie job in Vancouver, but the latter probably has the upper hand after spending parts of the last four seasons with the Canadian club.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...