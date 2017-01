Pedan was reassigned to AHL Utica on Monday.

Pedan returns to the minors after failing to crack the lineup. The blueliner has just 13 games under his belt from the 2015-16 season. Through 19 minor league appearances, the 23-year-old has garnered a paltry three points, so it shouldn't come as too much of a surprise that the team are sending him back in order to further develop his game.