Rodin (knee) is listed on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.

As expected, Rodin has landed on injured reserve after playing just three games for Vancouver and reinjuring his knee in the process. The team has not released a timetable for the 26-year-old's return to action, but there's reason to believe he could be out for a while, especially since the Canucks will likely want to make sure his knee is completely healed this time around.