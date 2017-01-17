Rodin has suffered a setback with his surgically repaired knee and consequently will undergo an MRI.

Rodin has aggravated a knee injury that he sustained prior to the beginning of this season, when he was cut by a skate. GM Jim Benning said the Canucks plan to give the rookie a combination of rest and rehab in order for him to regain strength in the knee. Selected in the second round of the 2009 draft, Rodin has only drawn into three games this season, notching a plus-1 rating with two shots and a helper in that span. He had started the year on the non-roster IR, and based on the rehab plan from the big boss in Vancouver, there's reason to believe he could end up on some form of IR once again.