Rodin (knee) was recalled from his conditioning stint in AHL Utica on Thursday.

It was initially thought that Rodin would draw into Vancouver's lineup after the NHL's Christmas break, but this sudden recall signals that the team could deploy him for Friday's game in Calgary. Either way, it would appear that the 26-year-old Swede is finally healthy enough to make his Canucks debut, whether that's before or after Christmas.

