Rodin will make his NHL debut Friday night against the Flames.

Rodin certainly is a player to watch, as the skilled Swede is already well known in his native country for his scoring prowess. He produced 47 goals and 65 assists in 134 games over three campaigns with Brynas IF Gavle of the Swedish Hockey League between 2013-16, but started this season on the non-roster injured reserve with a knee injury.