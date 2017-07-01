Rodin (knee) agreed to a one-year, one-way deal worth $750,000 with the Canucks on Friday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Rodin's 2016-17 campaign was cut extremely short due to a knee injury that lingered throughout the year. The issue eventually resulted in a surgical procedure performed in early February. The Canucks owned his rights as a restricted free agent and it's not surprising that his pay will take a hit from the $950,000 he made last season -- given his lingering issues -- but he notched a point over three games played with the Canucks last year and dominated the Swedish league he played in the season prior. He'll attempt to earn a bigger payday by playing an entire season in 2017-18 and should find a top-six role with Vancouver.