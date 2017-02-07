Rodin underwent successful surgery to repair his knee Tuesday and his expected recovery time is six months.

The procedure puts an end to Rodin's injury-riddled first season in the NHL. He finishes with an assist, two shots on goal, a blocked shot, and a plus-1 rating in just three games played. It's unfortunate to see this happen to a promising player who was projected to make some waves this season, so here's hoping that the Swedish national can make a full recovery and return to action for the start of next season.