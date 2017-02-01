Hutton (hand) will not play in the next two home games, but he could return during the upcoming six-game road trip.

It's encouraging to hear that Hutton could be ready to go after missing most of the month of January, but the team did not specify when exactly he would suit up during the road trip if he does indeed at all. With a minus-11 rating and only 11 points on the season, however, Hutton isn't a very enticing fantasy option aside from deeper leagues.