Hutton will not play Saturday against the Flames due to an upper-body injury.

It's unclear when exactly the ailment was sustained given Hutton registered 21:40 of ice time in Friday's contest against Calgary but he did block five shots in the game, so it could have occurred during one of those. The 23-year-old will be replaced by Anton Rodin in the meantime. Vancouver plays next against Nashville on Jan. 10 so a status update will likely be provided before then.