Hutton (upper body) is listed on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.

Hutton is a promising defender who happens to play for a team struggling to keep the biscuit out of the cage -- Vancouver is ranked 20th in goals against (2.86), and a peg lower than that in shots on goal allowed (30.8). Still, the 27-year-old has notched four goals and seven assists through 41 contests, including a game-winner and six points on the man advantage. His next chance to return will be Jan. 15 against the visiting Devils.