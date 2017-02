Hutton (hand) picked up an assist in his return to the lineup Tuesday against the Predators.

Hutton missed 11 games to that hand ailment. He's on an 82-game pace (which he obviously won't reach thanks to injury) for just 23 points, a slight dip from last season's 25-point performance. However, he continues to be a decent contributor in deeper pools for his help in blocked shots (66) and hits (27).