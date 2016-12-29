Hutton collected a power-play assist during Wednesday's win over Los Angeles. It was just his second point through 13 December games.

After collecting 25 points last year as a rookie, Hutton's been a major disappointment with just four goals and nine points through 36 games this season. It'll be difficult for the sophomore to improve on his 2015-16 numbers, and there aren't many fantasy settings where his production moves the needle, so don't fret leaving Hutton to the waiver wire.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola