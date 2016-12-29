Hutton collected a power-play assist during Wednesday's win over Los Angeles. It was just his second point through 13 December games.

After collecting 25 points last year as a rookie, Hutton's been a major disappointment with just four goals and nine points through 36 games this season. It'll be difficult for the sophomore to improve on his 2015-16 numbers, and there aren't many fantasy settings where his production moves the needle, so don't fret leaving Hutton to the waiver wire.