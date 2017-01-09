Canucks' Ben Hutton: Won't make trip
Hutton won't travel with the team, likely ruling him out for the next two games.
The defenseman hasn't been great this year, with only 11 points in 41 games, despite playing nearly 21 minutes per game. By not traveling, it means he likely won't return until Sunday against New Jersey.
