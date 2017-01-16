Hutton (upper body) is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Devils and remains on injured reserve.

Hutton misses his fourth consecutive game to the ailment and the Canucks' have not provided a timetable yet for when he may be able to return. The young blueliner has taken at least one shot on goal in his last eight games, which is a sign of his offensive potential, if his eleven points on the season weren't already enough.