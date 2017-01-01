Horvat assisted on both goals in regulation and netted the shootout winner Saturday against the Oilers.

Horvat closed out 2016 with a three-game point streak and is up to 25 points in 38 games. While his ten goals aren't sensational, the 21-year-old is really making strides in his third NHL season and has turned into a consistent offensive threat. Horvat is logging steady minutes at even strength and on the power play and is worth inserting into your lineup whenever Vancouver is in action.