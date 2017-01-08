Horvat scored the lone Vancouver goal in Saturday's loss to the Flames.

Horvat has kicked of 2017 in style, scoring three goals in four games and posting a plus-4 rating in that span. The 21-year-old is now up to 13 goals and 29 points in 42 games and has arguably become the team's top offensive threat. Given his consistent production and role on the power play, Horvat should be in your lineup every game.