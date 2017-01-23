Canucks' Bo Horvat: Pots first goal in six games
Horvat scored for the first time in six games Sunday against Chicago.
While Vancouver picked up the loss, Horvat pulled a beautiful move on his game-tying goal as the Canucks rallied from a 2-0 deficit. The 21-year-old now has 14 goals and 31 points in 48 games and continues to center the second line. He'd been in a bit of a mini-slump recently, but Horvat got back on track with a strong outing against Chicago in which he also fired five shots on goal. Use him well.
More News
-
Canucks' Bo Horvat: Nets lone goal Saturday•
-
Canucks' Bo Horvat: Assists both goals in shootout win•
-
Canucks' Bo Horvat: Scores game-winner against Tampa Bay•
-
Canucks' Bo Horvat: Has night to remember•
-
Canucks' Bo Horvat: Earns two points Sunday•
-
Canucks' Bo Horvat: Gets first multi-point game of season•