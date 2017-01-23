Horvat scored for the first time in six games Sunday against Chicago.

While Vancouver picked up the loss, Horvat pulled a beautiful move on his game-tying goal as the Canucks rallied from a 2-0 deficit. The 21-year-old now has 14 goals and 31 points in 48 games and continues to center the second line. He'd been in a bit of a mini-slump recently, but Horvat got back on track with a strong outing against Chicago in which he also fired five shots on goal. Use him well.