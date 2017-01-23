Horvat scored for the first time in six games Sunday against Chicago.

While Vancouver picked up the loss, Horvat pulled a beautiful move on his game-tying goal as the Canucks rallied from a 2-0 deficit. The 21-year-old now has 14 goals and 31 points in 48 games and continues to center the second line. He'd been in a bit of a mini-slump recently, but Horvat got back on track with a strong outing against Chicago in which he also fired five shots on goal. Use him well.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola