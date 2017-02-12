Canucks' Bo Horvat: Two points push him into team lead
Horvat scored a goal and added an assist Saturday in a 4-3 loss to Boston.
The goal matches Horvat's career mark (16) in 55 games. More remarkably, he now sits alone in first in team scoring with 36 points. Yes, the changing of the guard is upon the Canucks and they are becoming Horvat's team.
